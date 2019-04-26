Jane the Virgin filming photos reveal HUGE spoiler – and fans are furious Warning! Do NOT read ahead unless you don't mind finding out season five secrets!

New photos from the set of Jane the Virgin season five have revealed huge spoilers – and fans aren't pleased after spotting them on Twitter! MAJOR spoiler alert ahead – so if you don't want to know, don't read any further! The photos appear to show Jane wearing a white wedding dress and tying the knot with one of her true loves – but does she choose Michael or Rafael?

Who is getting married?!

According to the snaps, it looks like Jane eventually settled on Rafael, as there are snaps of him at the altar, with his sister Louisa also in attendance and Michael nowhere to be seen. Of course, these photos could simply be one of Jane's many dream sequences, but with just a few episodes left – could it mean that Jane finally decides who she wants to spend her life with after being torn between the bachelors.

However, some fans weren't pleased that the ending had potentially been spoiled for them, with one writing: "You basically spoiled the series finale lol," while another person added: "I'm #TeamMichael so I appreciate the warning. No reason to watch now. Thank you guys!" However, others were confused as Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael, also shared a photo of himself sat down at the ceremony, hinting that he is just a guest. The cast are currently celebrating wrapping up filming, and Gina shared a snap of herself posing with a bottle of Moet on Instagram, writing: "And that's a wrap on Jane. 100 episodes. Sending so much love to all the Jane Warriors who made our show thrive for all these years! We love you." Justin added: "What a ride. Endings are bittersweet."

