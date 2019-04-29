Line of Duty fans think they have worked out who the real 'H' is Warning! Spoilers ahead from Sunday night's episode

Line of Duty has kept fans guessing about the identity of 'H', a corrupt senior ranking police officer who is in control of the OCG (organised crime group), but fans finally think they have it figured out. While Ted Hastings is currently the latest officer to be under suspicion, Sunday night's viewers took to social media to suggest that the real culprit might be Gill Biggeloe, a lawyer for the Central Police Police and Crime Commissioner.

Fans are certain the real H is Gill

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "She is H and is 100% framing Hastings." Another person joked: "Can’t wait for the moment in episode 6. #LineofDuty Arnott: Hey Gill we’re just talking about middle names. Biggeloe: Oh really Arnott: What’s yours? Biggeloe: I’d rather not say Arnott: Go on Biggeloe: Okay, it’s Harriet *Arnott and Fleming stare at each other for rest of episode*." However, a third person suggested that it might actually be season four's corrupt officer, Ros Huntley, who is the real 'H', with Gill as an accomplice. They tweeted: "Mark Moffett and Gill Biggelowl have set Ted up to make him look like he’s H, however going back to series 4 when Roz Huntley was represented by Moffett when Ted questioned her, she made allegations that Ted called her Darling, so is Roz Huntley H?"

Hopefully viewers' questions will be answered in the season finale, which will be 90 minutes long. The final two episodes have welcomed a new cast member, Anna Maxwell Martin as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, who has taken over the case to discover the identity of H. Speaking about her role, she told the BBC: "I've been a fan of Line of Duty for years, so was dead chuffed to be part of series five. I'm so pleased I no longer have to keep it a secret! I feel honoured to follow in the footsteps of the host of great actors who make up the Line of Duty family, and Jed Mercurio - of course - has written a brilliant character in Carmichael. She's a woman on a mission."

