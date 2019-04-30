HELLO! hits the silver screen with new Channel 4 show When I Grow Up Watch the trailer for the new show here!

Kicking off a new three-part series, HELLO! magazine is the focus of this week's When I Grow Up on Channel 4, which will air on Thursday 2 May at 8pm. For the first time, we invited cameras into both our London office and on location to give an unprecedented access to our working life – to schoolchildren. Our very own editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon explained the lovely story behind the show. "It was quite possibly one of the craziest decision I made last year – invite a group of seven to nine-year-olds to run HELLO! magazine for a week. What could possibly go wrong?", Rosie said.

She continued: "Yes, there were more than a few sideways glances in the office when I broke the news to the team that we would be involved in Channel 4's new series When I Grow Up, the premise of which is Big meets the The Secret Life of 7 Year Olds. But my motivation for inviting the children and camera's into HELLO! was clear – I believe passionately in the power of journalism and I also believe that we desperately need a variety of voices and experiences to create brilliant journalism that informs and inspires. So when I was approached by the producers of this bold new series to give six youngsters, from a wide variety of backgrounds and UK locations, the chance to get involved in running a business for a week, I jumped at the chance."

Rosie opened up about welcoming the children to HELLO!

"The idea was not for the children to 'fix' the business – we're doing very well, thank you – but to broaden their horizons in the hope that the experience will bolster their confidence and ambitions, giving them a feeling that they can be whatever they ultimately decide they want to be when they grow up. I wasn't told anything about the backgrounds of the children when they arrived or during filming. Of course, there were many funny and playful moments during our week with the children."

The youngsters spent a week in the HELLO! office

Speaking about a particularly memorable occasion when the children ran a special star-studded theatre outing, Rosie added: "There were a few nerve-wracking moments when I asked them to host a London theatre event on my behalf. They also undertook a royal engagement alongside our royal editor Emily Nash and we even let them loose on a very game Myleene Klass when they helped HELLO!'s assistant editor Alexandra Wilby organise a celebrity photoshoot and interview."

They also took the reins during a photoshoot

Of course, the youngsters got up to plenty of mischief during the shoot, and Rosie joked: "You'll have to tune in to see what happened when they tried to sweet-talk [Myleene's] publicist Simon Jones! As we put the children's creative ideas and ingenuity to the test, I was impressed by their suggestions, wit and wisdom. There were also plenty of arguments and a few tears shed along the way, too. And if you were wondering, we did manage to get the issue off to press on time – just."

When I Grow Up will air 7 May on Channel 4

"We filmed the show during the hot summer of 2018 and I wonder if any of you noticed a few unusual by-lines in issue 1541 of HELLO!, which the children took over? On reflection, it was a highly memorable and rather magical week. It was a joy to see the children grow, embrace team-work – eventually! – and I learnt from them as well. Their lack of inhibitions generated some brilliant content." When I Grow Up is on Channel 4 on Thursday 2 May at 8pm.