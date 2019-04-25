Liar season two first look hints at trouble for Laura - see the pics! We can't wait for the show to return!

After nearly two years of waiting, it looks like fans are finally being treated to a second season of the hugely popular ITV series, Liar. The first look images have revealed that Cheat star Katherine Kelly has joined the cast, and hints at trouble for Joanne Froggatt's character Laura. In one picture, Laura she can be seen carrying her belongings in a bag - suggesting that she has recently been released from prison and sparking speculation that she is being investigated for the murder of Andrew, who was killed in the season one finale after it was discovered that he was indeed responsible for sexually assaulting 19 women.

Katherine Kelly will star as a detective investigating Andrew's murder

Speaking about the new series, the show creators Harry and Jack Williams said: "It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat. This thrilling new season will dive deeper into the complicated relationship between Laura and Andrew and the mystery surrounding his death."

READ: The Bay viewers have mixed reactions to season finale

Will Laura be a suspect?

Although he is thought to be dead, Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd will reprise his role as Andrew for a second series, and is thought to be appearing in flashbacks. The first series was a huge hit with critics and viewers alike, and was the highest rated drama of 2017. Speaking about the series, Joanne previously said: "I like a challenge. I think I work better with a challenge, and there can be a challenge, in so many different ways... It’s a story and subject matter that I feel is really tackled, in such an original way, and opened up so many questions when I read the script. The viewers are going to sit there going, 'What about this? What do I think about this? Why am I thinking this? What do I think about him and her, and everybody around them?' I just found it a fascinating project."

READ: Why the crypts of Winterfell are about to become a MAJOR problem on Game of Thrones