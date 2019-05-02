The most watched show of 2019 has been revealed and it might surprise you We'll give you a clue: Mother of God!

While you'd think Game of Thrones might be at the top of the list, it turns out that the most-watched show in the UK so far in 2019 is actually Line of Duty. Mother of God! The BBC have confirmed that an incredible 13.2 million people tuned in to watch the opening episode. What's more is that the penultimate episode boasted of the highest viewing overnight viewing figure of all-time for Line of Duty, with a peak of 8.3 million people watching the police procedural drama.

Line of Duty season 5 has been a huge success

Speaking about the reaction, the show's creator Jed Mercurio said: "We're thrilled and flattered by the amazing response to this series of Line of Duty. On behalf of the whole production, I want to thank our viewers for their fantastic loyalty, and World Productions and the BBC for their unstinting support." Spoilers ahead! The final episode of the hit show will air on Sunday 5 May, and will see Superintendent Ted Hastings accused of conspiracy to commit murder after being confronted by a new AC-3 operative, Patricia Carmichael.

Speaking about her intense interrogation scenes on BBC Radio 2, actress Anna Maxwell Martin said: "It is quite hard. I became hysterical throughout the whole process giggling the whole time, internally freaking out the whole time. I don’t remember much, oh gosh. I learned one hundred million lines so I blanked it out like a trauma." Meanwhile, fans are certain that they have correctly surmised the real 'H', a senior ranking police officer who is controlling a crime organisation. One person wrote: ""Mark Moffett and Gill Biggelow have set Ted up to make him look like he's H, however going back to series 4 when Roz Huntley was represented by Moffett when Ted questioned her, she made allegations that Ted called her Darling, so is Roz Huntley H?"

