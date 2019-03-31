5 questions we have after watching Line of Duty season 5 episode 1 We have some serious questions after Sunday's Line of Duty premiere

Line of Dutyis finally back on our screens, and fans have been quick to take to social media to discuss the premiere episode. Like every other season of the hit police procedural drama, the show has left us with plenty of unanswered questions for the rest of the series. From the truth behind John Corbett to whether Superintendent Ted Hastings is dodgy (although he follows the letter of the law sir, the LETTER), here are all of the questions we have after watching episode one...

Why isn't Steve a Detective Inspector?

Although Superintendent Hastings made Steve a Detective Inspector in season four, giving him the promotion over Kate (who was equally qualified for the role). However, in season five it's clear that Kate is calling the shots as she gives Steve a task and he responds with a respectful 'ma'am', when they used to just call each other 'mate'. So what happened in the last two years for Kate to get the gig? Our money is on Steve's continuing injuries following his season four attack, especially since he in clearly in pain after pouncing on a suspect in the opening episode.

Has John Corbett really gone to the other side?

It is a total surprise when it is revealed that the member of the crime group, Lisa McQueen, wasn't actually the undercover officer in the organised crime group but it was actually John, who took no hesitation in murdering police officers and seemed very much invested in his little criminal operation. So has he simply gone too deep into his undercover role, or has he turned completely?

If John is the bent copper, then who is Lisa?

Fans were under the impression that Lisa was the uncover police officer after she allowed a police officer to survive following an attack on their convoy, directing disobeying John's commands. She also appears to be struggling to fulfil her role in the crime syndicate, and even causes John to doubt whether she has what it takes. So who is she, and what is she really doing there? Hmmm.

Is Superintendent Ted Hastings corrupt?

We have already covered this topic in detail, but suspicions that Hastings might not follow the letter of the law appear to rise in the opening episode of season five. The big question is whether Jed Mercurio is simply messing with us all, or whether Hastings is in fact the main officer behind the network of corrupt officers, and the real 'H' after he said he was "satisfied" that Hilton was the man they were looking for in the season four finale.

Will Maneet Binda's death cast question onto Hilton's death?

Maneet might have been corrupt, but she was an all-round good person who was just trying to help her cousin out and she was murdered in cold blood. Of course, she was murdered at the same pier where Hilton was found in the season four finale, so chances are that investigators will realise that there was more to his death than suicide - or will they rule her death as suicide too?