Coronation Street shock as another star quits the ITV soap Will you be sad to see her go?

Coronation Street fans are in shock after another of the soap’s popular characters has announced their decision to quit the show. Lucy Fallon announced on Thursday that she was leaving the soap after four years as Bethany Platt, just two days after Faye Brookes confirmed she was exiting the show.

However, Lucy won’t be leaving the show just yet – her contract doesn’t end until 2020, allowing time for the show’s scriptwriters to develop her exit storyline. "After the most incredible 4 years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020. It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me," Lucy said.

Loading the player...

Learn more about Coronation Street in 60 seconds

"I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people everyday. I’m so thankful to Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly."

RELATED: See the latest Coronation Street spoilers

Lucy’s decision to leave follows speculation that her co-star Katie McGlynn had also decided to quit the soap. Katie plays Sinead Tinker, who is currently battling cervical cancer in the show, and the spokesperson for the series has confirmed that the storyline still has "a long way to go".

Lucy Fallon is leaving the soap after four years

Meanwhile, Faye Brookes announced her own departure from Coronation Street on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities, I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

STORY: Lucy Fallon shares a peek inside her stylish bedroom

Faye's decision came shortly after her onscreen love interest, Bhavna Limbachia, also left the show. Speaking about her decision to leave on This Morning, she said: "My decision to leave and be killed off was never meant to offend the LGBT community. It was made with the same way I've tried to portray the character throughout the years – and that's with truth and integrity."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.