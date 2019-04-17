Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon's bedroom is SO dreamy – take a look The soap star got inspiration from Pinterest

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has given fans home envy after showing off her seriously cool bedroom makeover on Instagram. The soap actress revealed she had taken inspiration from Pinterest ahead of redecorating – and we think her photo is going to inspire some of her followers to do a home makeover of their own!

The 23-year-old, who plays Bethany Platt in the soap, shared a photo of herself sitting on her new bed – which has a blush velvet frame and was from furniture store Arighi Bianci. "I have been pinning pictures on Pinterest for over two years of how I wanted this room to look and finally it is how I always imagined it would be (but even better)," Lucy captioned the photo.

Lucy Fallon unveiled her bedroom makeover on Instagram

The quirky décor is filled with personality, with a mix of pattern, texture and colour to create the covetable finished result. Lucy has opted for a white and grey zig zag print duvet cover from Next, which is offset by a colourful throw adorned with pom poms, which she found in HomeSense.

An array of teal and coral velvet throw cushions sit on top of the bed, while a green, orange and pink raffia lampshade that costs £48 from Oliver Bonas hangs overhead. Lucy has bought the matching table lamp, which costs £68, for her bedside table, and has three pink and white neon lightning bolts hanging on the wall behind her bed. The neon lights are from celebrity-favourite Bag and Bones, and cost £59 each.

Lucy has previously shared a look at her dressing room

Adding the perfect finishing touches to Lucy's bedroom is her black-and-white leopard print wallpaper from The Loft and Us. Available for £98, it creates a cool accent wall compared to the rest of the room, which is painted pale grey.

Lucy's interiors received several complimentary comments from her fans, with one saying that not only was she a style icon, but a "home icon" too. "I wanna decorate now," another wrote. We can't wait to see how she decorates the rest of her house!

