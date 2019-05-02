Coronation Street responds to reports that Sinead Tinker actress Katie McGlynn is quitting soap Is Katie McGlynn really quitting Corrie?

Coronation Street has responded to reports the Katie McGlynn has decided to leave the soap. Katie plays Sinead Tinker, who is currently battling cervical cancer in the show, and the spokesperson for the series has confirmed that the storyline still has "a long way to go". Speaking to Digital Spy, the spokesperson said: "Katie is fully committed to playing out the extremely important storyline she is currently portraying on screen. This story still has a long way to go. Any speculation threatens to undermine the storyline for viewers."

Speaking to The Sunday Post, Katie previously admitted that she was unsure about her character's fate, explaining: "With the nature of my storyline, I guess it's 50/50. Either way I'd be happy, though." Katie added: "I've really enjoyed my time on the Street and it'd be amazing if I got to stay as it is like a family here. But at the same time, as an actor, I'd love to go out there and see what there is. I like doing different things and it'd be exciting to see if I could play a different character again."

Katie has previously opened up about leaving the show

The reports about Sinead have come shortly after Faye Brookes announced her own departure from the show. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities, I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new." Faye's decision came shortly after her onscreen love interest, Bhavna Limbachia, also left the show. Speaking about her decision to leave on This Morning, she said: "My decision to leave and be killed off was never meant to offend the LGBT community. It was made with the same way I've tried to portray the character throughout the years – and that's with truth and integrity."

