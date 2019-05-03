Kids invade the HELLO! office for adorable new show When I Grow Up: see the Twitter reactions Did you enjoy the show as much as we did?

We were delighted to welcome a group of youngsters to HELLO! magazine for Channel 4's new show, When I Grow Up, which follows a group of children from different backgrounds as they take on different jobs. In the first episode, the group try their hand at a career in journalism at HELLO!. During their time here, they hosted a celebrity evening at the theatre, attended a royal event where they chatted to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and helped out with a Myleene Klass photoshoot.

The children helped run a photoshoot with Myleene Klass

Viewers were delighted by the antics of the driven youngsters, particularly Isabella, who was put in charge as editor-in-chief for the project. One person tweeted: "Watching #WhenIGrowUp how articulate is Isabella, a fantastic trait at such a young age and she's from the North East," while another added: "Oh my god Isabella is just so unbelievably adorable! And so mature! I’ve got colleagues and managers who could learn lessons from her."

Others fans of the show also praised Ryley, who struggled with his confidence during the work experience before coming out of his shell and being a huge part of making their feature a success. One viewer tweeted: "Yup! Welling up. Ryley reminded me of myself at his age. Low in confidence, but it comes with life experience. Eyes on the prize young man!" Another wrote: "Ahhh man! Ryley is just adorable." Little Ryley was also in tears when he had to leave, and gave our editor-in-chief Roxie Nixon a hug. Speaking about the sweet moment, Rosie tweeted: "I'm not quite sure how I held it together at this moment... I feel so proud that @hellomag may have played a small part in building confidence & broadening the children's horizons. Hope you enjoyed the show. Thanks to all involved." You can watch the episode on 4 On Demand here!

