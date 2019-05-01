First Dates fans confused after hopeful reveals she is married Melissa opened up about her marriage to her date, Damian

Fans were seriously confused while watching First Dates on Tuesday when hopeful singleton, Melissa, revealed to her date that she was actually already married! The mother-of-two was meeting with masseuse Damian for the first time, who spotted that she was wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger. Asking her about it, he said: "It looks like you're married," to which she replied: "I am." However, Damian doesn't have to worry about beginning an affair with Melissa, as she revealed that she actually married herself back in June 2018 after a bad break-up. She explained that she had been married twice before and wanted to celebrate herself. Damian clearly didn't mind that Melissa had decided to commit to herself – and admitted that he would like a second date.

Melissa and Damian are going on a second date

Fans were quick to discuss the revelation, with one writing: "So, this girl on first dates who married herself, would she have to divorce herself before she got married again or would she get arrested for bigamy? That [expletive] has blew my mind," while another added: "Hold the phone #FirstDates. She married herself???? WTF."

Meanwhile, another first date on Tuesday night had viewers in tears when trucker Tony revealed to his date that he had a son who he hasn't seen in over ten years. He said: "I have one son, [he's] 14 this year. I've not seen him since he was about nine months old. His mother didn't want me to see him so I just [left]." Fans were quick to respond to the sad situation, with one writing: "Oh, Tony. As a girl who grew up not being allowed to see her biological father, let me tell you that a child never stops thinking about that missing parent. I hope your son gets to meet you one day & that you can enjoy a very special, albeit delayed, relationship."

