Strictly star Gorka Marquez opens up about impending fatherhood

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has opened up about expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson, and it sounds like the star can't wait to be a dad! Chatting to HELLO! at the rehearsals of Strictly The Professionals UK Tour, he said: "I am ready. Gemma is feeling very well and I am very excited." Speaking about being away from her, he added: "I just miss her because I love being with her. She is my best friend, so I miss her around me."

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first child together

Gemma recently sparked rumours that she was actually expecting twins after she shared a picture of her ultrasound scan on Instagram. At the time, she wrote: "Still in my tummy kicking away. Making me knackered and giving me way more cellulite than usual but already has the exact same nose and mouth as their dad @gorka_marquez. How is this fair???" Her use of 'their' convinced some fans that she let it slip that she was expecting twins, however, others pointed out that she might not have wanted to reveal the baby's gender. Gorka shared the snap sweet snap, writing: "When @glouiseatkinson sends me this pic and my heart just melts. Can't wait to meet you little one."

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their first baby together back in February, and the former Emmerdale star has since been sharing the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey on social media. She recently defended her decision to drink Lucozade while pregnant after one of her followers suggested she shouldn't have it and that she never gives it to her son, writing: "Good for you. Feed him what you want and I'll do the same with ME, MY body and MY baby."

To see our full behind-the-scenes interview and pictures with the Strictly professionals, pick up the next edition of HELLO!, out now.