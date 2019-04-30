Strictly Come Dancing's Seann Walsh lands exciting new job! Congratulations are in order!

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh has landed a brand new job! The 33-year-old is set to host a new Netflix game show Flinch. The exciting news comes months after the comedian hit headlines after he was pictured kissing his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones. The new series will see him sit on the judging panel alongside fellow hosts Desiree Burch and Lloyd Griffiths. The format will see Seann, Desiree and Lloyd pick contestants to represent them in the game. However, if the contestants flinch, both them and their host will face painful consequences.

"Our games (see box, below) involved animals, water, children, washing machines, cattle prods and giant tractor tyres," executive producer Kieran Doherty told Broadcast. "The best part of the whole shoot was listening to the gallery and crew laughing as the games played out. That's how we knew we had something. It was too cold to make a phone call outdoors yet people were still laughing."

It's been an exciting time for Seann, who was recently pictured putting on a loved-up display with new girlfriend Grace Adderley during a romantic stroll in London. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the TV star was seen kissing his new love as they held hands on their cosy walk. The snap comes shortly after the comedian was linked to Strictly talent booker Stefania Aleksander, months after the 2018 series came to an end. Just last year, Seann and Katya became the subjects of a heavily publicised cheating scandal after they were pictured kissing on a "drunken" night out in London. Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones, apologised saying she had made a mistake and still loves her husband. Seann, meanwhile, was dumped by his girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries.

