Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan teases return to the soap Is Rosie Webster making a comeback?

Helen Flanagan has teased her return to Coronation Street following her character's exit in 2017. The 28-year-old left the ITV soap ahead of giving birth to her second child, Delilah, but hasn't ruled out a return to the cobbles to reprise her role as Rosie Webster. The actress appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday morning to address rumours that the show is lining up a comeback for Rosie, revealing that she could be back, sooner rather than later.

"I miss Coronation Street so much, and I definitely am going to go back," the actress said. "Definitely. But it's just working around my girls." Helen is also mum to daughter Matilda and shares her children with fiancé Scott Sinclair. "Matilda's at the age where she's four and she's doing all of her... she needs to be taken to her lessons and what have you. And obviously with me living in Scotland, it's a four-hour drive. And Delilah's nearly one. But I just love it so much. I've been there since I was nine."

Helen Flangan wants to return to Coronation Street

READ MORE: Coronation Street's Alan Halsall confirms romance with co-star – see his loved-up snap

She added: "I really miss Sally (Sally Metcalfe) and I miss Sophie (Brooke Vincent) because she's having a baby. It's really nice because when she [Brooke] found out she was pregnant she rang me straight away."

Coronation Street has seen several famous faces announce their exit from the soap in recent weeks, with Kym Marsh bowing out as Michelle Connor, Faye Brookes as Kate Connor, Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt and Tristan Gemmill as Robert Preston.

Helen's on-screen sister, Sophie Webster, will also take a hiatus from the show as Brooke prepares to go on maternity leave, although this won't be the last fans see of her.

Loading the player...

READ MORE: Helen Flanagan's £5 Primark leopard print swimsuit looks UNBELIEVABLY expensive

Coronation Street recently responded to reports the Katie McGlynn has decided to leave the soap. Katie plays Sinead Tinker, who is currently battling cervical cancer in the show, and the spokesperson for the series has confirmed that the storyline still has "a long way to go".

Speaking to Digital Spy, the spokesperson said: "Katie is fully committed to playing out the extremely important storyline she is currently portraying on screen. This story still has a long way to go. Any speculation threatens to undermine the storyline for viewers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.