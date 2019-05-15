Coronation Street spoilers: Monday 20 – Friday 24 May Find out all of the info you need for next week's Coronation Street spoilers!

In next week's Coronation Street spoilers, Toyah opens up about her struggle living with Imran since Rana's death, when he overhears, Beth's upset that Kirk is still upset with her, and Shona gets jealous by how much time David is spending with Natalie.

Monday 20 May part one

In the cafe, Toyah confides in Leanne how difficult it's been living with Imran since Rana's death. She's horrified to realise Imran overheard every word. Toyah returns home and apologises to Imran. But he's unforgiving and asserts that she's made her thoughts quite plain, and it's over between them. Toyah's gutted.

Steve is shocked to find the police quizzing Tim over a robbery at a petrol station involving a streetcars cab. What will Steve do? Meanwhile, with Shona increasingly jealous at the time David is spending with Natalie, Gail tells him she thinks Natalie has a crush on him and he should keep her at arm's length, Gail offers to babysit so Shona and David can go out. But with the police breathing down their neck Nick tells David he needs to keep Natalie sweet.

Elsewhere, Beth's upset when Kirk makes it clear she's still in the dog house as far as he's concerned. Kirk assures Sean he's not really cross with Beth, he's putting it on and he's actually planning to surprise her with a song he's written especially for her. Brian quizzes Roy about his trip to Portsmouth, wondering if he solved the mystery of the ring. Roy's evasive. When Brian reveals that he's done some further research on the ring and enlisted the help of Wayne, Roy masks his worries and paints on a smile.

Monday 20 May part two

Seeing how upset Toyah is after her bust up with Imran Leanne tells Nick she has invited her to move in and that she was only telling Imran she believed Nick was involved in the factory collapse to humour Imran. Nick is furious and as Toyah makes herself at home Nick lets her know he doesn't trust her.

Will Steve tells the police he was driving but had no choice as the robber threatened him but will he confess to picking the guy up illegally. Meanwhile, Natalie persuades David to stay late and give her some more training, she thanks him and cracks open a beer. Back at home Shona has prepared a romantic meal but when David finally gets home stinking of beer she is fuming.

Elsewhere, when Brian and Wayne try to interest him in their research, Roy ushers them out of the cafe, making out he needs to close up as he's due at Ken's. Wayne's concerned for him. Kirk performs his special song for Beth outside the pub. Beth's deeply touched. Kirk leaves in a taxi for his musical tour and Beth bids him an emotional farewell.

Wednesday 22 May part one

Steve is edgy after the robbery but Tracy insists he goes back out driving. Armed with a baseball bat under his seat Steve picks up three lads from a bowling alley but they refuse to pay. As he grabs the baseball bat one of the lads does a runner and is hit by a car.

Nick fears the net is closing in as Paula comes looking for him and Leanne starts to grow uneasy about what's going on. Nick tells Gary to be vague about how he was paid for the barber shop job and Leanne is shocked when Sarah tells her that Nick paid Elsa out of the factory accounts not the other way round as he had made out.

Shona calls at the barbers to invite David for lunch and kisses him in front of Natalie. David cancels lunch to train Natalie. Shona is annoyed when she calls at the Barbers to find Natalie and David larking about. When she leaves Natalie tries to kiss David. Elsewhere, Sophie and Paula show Sally the photos from their pony trekking holiday in Andalucia. Sally reminisces about the one and only time she went riding and how much she enjoyed it.

Wednesday 22 May part two

The young lad James gets to his feet and says he is ok, he doesn't want to make a fuss as he plays for Weatherfield County and would get into trouble. Steve takes him to the cab office but is horrified to find the police there. What will he do? Meanwhile, Leanne, Sarah and Toyah discuss Nick's dodgy finances, convinced he must have done a deal with Rick the loan shark to fund the barber's. The girls agree they need to track down Rick.

David tries to let Natalie down gently meanwhile Shona sens Billy to speak to David about how he really feels about her. Elsewhere, Roy tells Wayne he'd appreciate it if he stopped using him to glean information about Carla. Sally takes her horse riding to the next level splashing out on all the expensive kit after Nck gives her some money to look after the factory whilst he is away with the family.

Friday 24 May part one

After Sarah backs out at the last minute Toyah and Leanne call at Rick's office and quiz him about Nick Tilsley. Rick's adamant he's never heard of him and the girls leave frustrated. Masquerading as a customer, Leanne phones Rick and sets up a meeting with him at a random address. Having watched Rick set off, the girls break into his office. As Leanne and Toyah search Rick's office for evidence, they're horrified to realise there's someone at the door.

After Natalie hears David and Nick discussing how their plan to keep her sweet backfired she wastes no time in agreeing to a date with a client who is a policeman and makes sure Nick knows exactly what she is doing.

With Tim and Steve at odds and Steve only able to work in the switch the guys are stunned when Tracy Eileen and Liz arrive and announce that they are going to run Streetcars, Tracy and Liz will be driving cabs and Eileen will apply for an operator's license. Elsewhere Sally returns from her riding lesson and suggests to Tim they should buy a horse as the bond between human and horse can be very therapeutic.

Friday 24 May part two

As Sharon lets herself into the office suddenly Sarah appears - have they all been caught red handed? Meanwhile, David sits in the bistro eavesdropping on Natalie and Andrew her date. Andrew comes over and accuses Dvid of fancying Natalie, as Shona arrives looking for David she overhears Andrew saying he knows David tried to kiss Natalie. Can David get out of this one?

Steve and Tim reluctantly accept that Eileen's plan is the only viable one but point out it still doesn't solve the problem of GoLucky. Eileen, Tracy and Liz meet up with Jay and persuade him to produce a Street Cars App at a knockdown price. Elsewhere, when Sally reveals her intention to buy a race horse, Jenny, Sinead and Yasmeen agree to buy in too and form a syndicate. Sally's thrilled.