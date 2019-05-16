Seann Walsh pokes fun at his time on Strictly Come Dancing Seann Walsh wants a redo!

Seann Walsh has jokily called for a remake of the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing after his time on the show went horribly wrong. The comedian, who was caught kissing his dance partner, Katya Jones, in a series of photos and videos that went viral during the year's series, tweeted about fans creating a petition for a Game of Thrones remake, writing: "I've just seen there's a petition to remake Game of Thrones season 8. That’s fine. Could we also get one for the last series of Strictly Come Dancing?"

Seann and Katya were spotted kissing during the 2018 series

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Hahahaha! No. Nice try though," while another added: "Haaa brilliant Seann." It is clear that Seann is ready to move on from the kissing scandal after issuing a sincere statement on the Jonathan Ross Show back in March. At the time, he said: "Obviously I was stupid and I was selfish and I was hurtful to someone that I cared about and someone that I respected, and I still care about and still respect. I will always be sorry about what I did."

Loading the player...

Watch: everything you need to know about Seann Walsh

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Seann Walsh lands exciting new job!

He continued: "I think when it all blew up, I don’t think I reacted in the correct manner. I didn’t know what to do, it was huge. It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well." At the time of the kissing scandal, the celebrity tweeted: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones tries to avoid Seann Walsh question after kiss scandal