Zoe Ball wants THIS Strictly dancer to take over from Darcey Bussell

While fans are passionately debating who could take over from Darcey Bussell as the new Strictly Come Dancing judge in 2019, Zoe Ball has revealed that she is already rooting for one of the professional dancers on the show to take her place. Chatting to The Sun Zoe, who hosts the Strictly-based show It Takes Two, admitted that she would love to see Anton Du Beke take on the role in the judging panel.

She said: "I'd really like to see Anton in that role, he'd be amazing. But I have heard there is talk the new judge will be a woman. They might pull someone out of the bag that we haven't even thought of. I loved Darcey. She is one classy lady but also naughty and fun, so a hard act to follow. It was a total shock, but sometimes a change can be a good thing and it's good to go out on top."

Chatting to HELLO! about Darcey's exit from the show at the BAFTA TV Awards, Shirley said: "Darcey's become really special in my heart. A beautiful lady, she's become really special to me on the Strictly tour so I'm sad about that but things move on and I'm sure they'll find the right person for the job. I've been super busy and she's been super busy and I've just got back in town, I'm moving house, but we will soon," she said. "I'm excited by a new Executive Producer, It Takes Two with Rylan, and a new judge."

"I think they are also big shoes to fill – she has been on that show for seven years. So I think it’s going to take somebody with a sense of humour, somebody that’s light-hearted, that has some dance experience that can bring maybe a little twist from what I do or Bruno or Craig."