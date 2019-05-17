Take a first look at Jack Whitehall as the new host of the Graham Norton Show Get out of Graham's chair, Jack!

Jack Whitehall is stepping in for Graham Norton for the first time ever for Saturday's The Graham Norton Show, and the first look images are here! While Graham was unable to make the filming of the show because of rehearsals for Eurovision, the comedian already looks quite at home in Graham's chair as he chats to Gwendoline Christie, Luke Evans, Peter Crouch and David Walliams.

Jack with the guests

Speaking about taking over from Graham, Jack previously said: "I was so honoured Graham asked me to do this for him. The thought of stepping into his huge showbiz boots fills me in equal measure with fear and excitement. Worst case, I will make everyone appreciate just how lucky we are to have him." Graham added: "I'm thrilled to know that I am leaving the show in Jack's capable hands. He is bound to do an amazing job. I should warn him not to get too comfortable in my chair though, because like a slightly fey terminator, I'll be back!"

During the show, Jack chatted to Game of Thrones star Gwendoline about the show ending, and her emotional reaction to the last day of filming. She said: "I have been telling myself for years that it will end and that I have to be prepared to let go. When it came to the final episode, I got through it and I felt fine all day. But, when it came to the speeches, I finally went to pieces and couldn't stop crying for two hours. People got bored with me in the end, but I got it out of my system." He also chatted to Peter Crouch about his encounter with Prince Harry who had asked him, 'How did you bag Abbey?'" Peter said: "That was pre-Meghan and I didn't know how to respond, but now I could come back to him with the same question!"

