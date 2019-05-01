Graham Norton is being replaced on the Graham Norton Show - find out why Jack Whitehall is stepping into Graham's shoes

The Graham Norton Show will be completely different for one night only as Graham Norton has confirmed that he will be missing an episode of the hugely popular chat show for the first time in 20 years in order to host the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. During his absence, the BBC has confirmed that Jack Whitehall will be stepping into his shoes for one episode.

Speaking about hosting the show, Jack said: "I was so honoured Graham asked me to do this for him. The thought of stepping into his huge showbiz boots fills me in equal measure with fear and excitement. Worst case, I will make everyone appreciate just how lucky we are to have him." Graham added: "I'm thrilled to know that I am leaving the show in Jack's capable hands. He is bound to do an amazing job. I should warn him not to get too comfortable in my chair though, because like a slightly fey terminator, I'll be back!"

Jack will be hosting the show on 17 May, and will welcome guests including Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Luke Evans and Paloma Faith. Graham has been the host of the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK since 2008, and regularly receives praise from critics and fans alike for his witty remarks regarding the variety of performances. Speaking about preparing for the evening of entertainment, he previously told BeyondtheJoke.com: "I watch all the rehearsals I can and listen to all the songs several times but you can't really prepare for the night itself. There is something that happens during that live final that takes on a life of its own. Neither of the last two years winners seemed obvious until the night itself and suddenly there was an emotion that cut through and affected the whole audience."

