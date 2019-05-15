Pregnant Stacey Solomon encourages fans to be 'body kind' in candid bikini photo The Loose Women star is expecting her third child

Stacey Solomon has encouraged her fans to be "body kind". The pregnant Loose Women panellist, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash, opened up in a candid Instagram post about embracing "cellulite" and "stretch marks" as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her third child

Showing off her growing baby bump in a strapless white bikini while trying to cool down in a paddling pool, Stacey shared a very honest caption to accompany her photo. She said: "Out in the garden doing all I can to cool down. Even though it’s only 20 [degrees] however I feel like I’m in an oven!

"This week It’s mental health awareness week, and the theme this year is body image. Something I feel so passionately about. So I’m posting to try and spread some body cheer... Our bodies are incredible. No matter what society makes you feel, YOU ARE ENOUGH.

Loading the player...

READ MORE: Loose Women star Andrea McLean emotional after hearing big news

"What we look like does not define us. I try so hard to make a conscious effort every day of being kind to myself and loving who I am inside and out. It doesn’t come easily but it serves a huge reward. No one has the power to make you feel a certain way, that power is yours! So let’s take the power back and do all we can to reverse the damage that conditioning has done to us and how we view ourselves. Let’s give ourselves a bloomin break and try to accept who we are no matter how different!"

She added: "Stretch marks, veins, cellulite, muffin tops, scars, grey hairs, are beautiful and it’s what makes us US. We are ALL unique, and that is beautiful. You are the only you there is and THAT, in my opinion is perfection! #BeBodyKind."

Stacey with boyfriend Joe and her two sons

The post comes after Stacey discussed her guilt over having three children with three different men earlier on Tuesday. Talking to Closer magazine, she explained: "I did feel guilty about having babies with different dads. I didn't want my kids to have a negative or confused upbringing. There's a stigma about having babies with different partners."

Luckily, Stacey doesn't take the comments to heart as her priority is the happiness of her two sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton. She continued: "My boys are incredibly loved – by me and their fathers, and by Joe, who is just another positive male role model in their lives. And that can only be good for them. They are so content and confident and happy."

READ MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon looks utterly gorgeous at star-studded baby shower

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.