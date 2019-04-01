Downton Abbey release the first full family portrait of this beloved character Not long to go!

Downton Abbey has teased fans by releasing a never-before-seen picture ahead of the highly-anticipated movie's release. Fans of the beloved period drama were pleased to see a new a new image of Anna and John Bates with their son, who was born during the final episode. The Facebook picture was posted in honour of Mother's Day, with the caption reading: "They do say a mother's love is the strongest love there is. – Anna Bates. Happy #MothersDay. #DowntonAbbeyFilm." Although not much is known about the plot, it's clear that Anna and John are still happily married.

Anna and John Bates with their son

Joanne Froggatt, who stars as loyal Anna, recently opened up about the show's film adaptation. Chatting to The Daily Telegraph, the actress said: "Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going."

The lovely social media post comes just days after the film bosses unveiled a series of teaser posters, which were all inscribed with the words, "Welcome back to Downton Abbey". The four film posters show footman Andrew Parker, Lady Edith, Lady Mary and butler Thomas Barrow. Downton Abbey portrays the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them. The highly-anticipated movie will be released in September 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV.

In September, actor Hugh Bonneville - who plays Lord Grantham - discussed his excitement over the film, telling the audience at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

