Julian Fellowes has just revealed HUGE news for Downton Abbey fans Are you looking forward to the film?

Downton Abbey fans are no doubt excited for the upcoming film adaptation of the popular series, which will be released later this year. However, the show and film's creator, Julian Fellowes, already has some serious plans for the franchise's future, and has revealed that he is already thinking about a movie sequel!

Michelle Dockery shared a first look at filming

Speaking about a sequel to the upcoming film, Julian told The Sun: "I haven't killed off half the cast in a Coronation Street style crash so a follow-up is a definite possibility." Penelope Wilton, who portrays Isobel Crawley in the period drama, recently opened up about being back on set for the new series, telling Good Housekeeping: "Hopefully people will enjoy the film... It has some very good set pieces in it and, when I say that, there are big scenes with a lot of people involved. 'It's been very nice and it's been much shorter, so instead of seven months it was nine weeks; and it was very nice to see everyone again."

Joanne Froggatt is the one person to give a hint of the plot, telling the Daily Telegraph: "Anna is in a really good place. She and Mr Bates have a baby boy, now 18 months old. She is passionate about helping Lady Mary with the running of Downton, about keeping the legacy going." She also opened up about what to expect from the film, explaining that it will have "romance, fun, surprises, sadness and intrigue. Everything people want, but elevated". Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, also chatted about the film at a Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle in September 2018, where Downton is filmed. At the time, he said: "We start filming again on Monday. We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again."

