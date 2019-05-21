Death in Paradise shows first look at season 9 as filming begins Are you ready for Death in Paradise season 9?!

Citizens of Saint Marie need to be on high alert, as it has been announced that filming for Death in Paradise season five has officially started! The show, which focuses on murder investigations on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, will see Ardal O'Hanlon, Shyko Amos and Tobi Bakare all reprise their fan favourite roles as DI Jack Mooney, Ruby Patteron and JP Hooper respectively. It will also welcome Aude Legastelois as a series regular and Jack's new right-hand woman, DS Madeleine Dumas.

Speaking about the new series, executive producer Tim Key said: "We're thrilled to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew getting to work on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can't wait for the audience to see what we've got in store for series nine – there are some big surprises coming." Teasing what to expect in season nine, the official synopsis reads: "Series nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard."

Shyko previously chatted to HELLO! about filming on the beautiful French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. She said: "I am very much in the euphoric feeling… right now I am living the dream. I really enjoy when [my friends ask about work] that I am off to the Caribbean! My friends come and visit -last year I had so many visitors. [I told them] I am not going to be around, I'm going to be in work, but come [stay] and have a good time, it was fun!" She added that her friends would often visit the set, adding: "They definitely would come on set once or twice. We are on the smallest part of the island, it's very untouched and there are about four restaurants, so we all end up in the same place because the cast and crew, it's like 80 people. You end up eating, drinking at the same places."

