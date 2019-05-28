Strictly's AJ Pritchard reacts to brother Curtis' Love Island news Will he find love?

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has reacted to the news that his younger brother Curtis is taking part in this year's Love Island. The dancer, 24, took to Instagram after the line-up was revealed to show his support: "I'm so Proud of you @curtispritchard12 … can't wait to Watch, SUPPORT & Laugh at you @loveisland #family," he wrote alongside three selfies showing him with his 23-year-old sibling.

Not only is AJ going to "watch and support" his brother, but it seems he will also be running his Instagram account whilst he takes part in the dating show. The takeover was revealed alongside a promotional Love Island snap of Curtis which was posted on his feed on Monday night: "The secrets out Curtis has headed off to the island of love this summer. @loveisland This account will be run by family & friends and we can't wait to hear what you all have to say when the show starts a week today!"

Like AJ, Curtis is also a professional dancer and has appeared on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. Most recently, he made headlines after he became a victim of an unprovoked attack in December. Just after Christmas, AJ and Curtis were targeted by a group of eight men while they were out at a night club near their family home in Cheshire. Curtis' injuries were so severe that it was feared that he wouldn’t be able to dance again, and he required surgery on his knee. Luckily, he has recovered nicely and is now looking forward to a "relaxing" love-filled break in Majorca.

Speaking to ITV this week, he spoke about his best feature and his hopes for finding love in the villa. "I'd rate my looks quite high up on the scale, because sometimes people say I'm attractive. I'm not going to give you a number because I don't really know. My best feature is my smile. Everyone always compliments me on it."

Of his perfect girl, he added: "I'm sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don't. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I've completely lied to you. Love is blind."

Curtis, whose ex-girlfriend was his dance partner, admitted he has cheated before but from now on he's going to remain loyal. His one turn-off? Bad hygiene!