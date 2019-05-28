The one cast member who will be missed in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special Margaret John sadly passed away in 2011

Although fans were delighted to hear the exciting news that Gavin and Stacey will be returning for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, some people pointed out the sad fact that one cast member will be very much missed for the new episode. Margaret John, who played Doris O'Neill in the hit sitcom, sadly passed away in 2011 aged 84.

Margaret filming Gavin and Stacey

The Welsh actress was loved by fans for her portrayal of Stacey's blunt yet loveable next door neighbour, and fans were quick to discuss how much they will miss the star in the upcoming Christmas special. One person wrote: "Moment of silence for Doris whose actress, Margaret John, sadly passed away in 2011 so will not be returning. A true icon." Another person added: "It actually breaks my heart that Doris won’t be there for a mint baileys for Christmas." A third person tweeted: "I'm all for a Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, but it just won't be the same without Doris."

James and Ruth have written the Christmas special

James Corden and Ruth Jones released a joint statement about the Christmas special in June which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy." Fans were quick to discuss the news, with one writing: "It's Christmas Day 2019, the whole British nation is sat watching Gavin and Stacey with big Christmas dinner bellies, life is good." Another person said: "I need to know if Smithy and Nessa got married. I need to know what Gavin and Stacey's child is like. I need to know what's going on with Dawn and Pete. I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS."

