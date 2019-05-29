Gavin and Stacey star gives details about Christmas special script We can't wait for this show to be back on our screens!

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb, who plays Mick in the hit sitcom, has opened up about his reaction to reading the script for the new Christmas special. Chatting on This Morning about the show, he said: "I was immediately in the feeling of the whole thing, it just took me along…by the time I've read the script I said, 'They've managed to do it, they managed to do it!'"

Larry opened up about the Christmas special

Unfortunately the actor, who also appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, couldn't give any details about the upcoming special, telling Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "It's all super hush hush." James Corden and Ruth Jones announced the news that the show would return for one one-off special in late May in a statement which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy."

However, some fans pointed out that the late Margaret John, who played Doris in the show, would be missed after she passed away in 2011. One person wrote: "It actually breaks my heart that Doris won't be there for a mint baileys for Christmas," while another person added: "I'm all for a Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special, but it just won't be the same without Doris." A third person wrote: "Moment of silence for Doris whose actress, Margaret John, sadly passed away in 2011 so will not be returning. A true icon."

