EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson returns to Walford with BIG secret Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 June to Friday 7 June

EastEnders fans are in for a treat next week as Robbie Jackson returns to Albert Square with a big secret. The long-running character has been away from Walford for some time now, but on Monday he will come back home with his son Sami after spending time in India. Elsewhere, Phil and Louise grow further apart when Phil offers to pay for his daughter's abortion, much to her disgust. Kat lands Kush in hot water when she accidentally lets slip to Stacey and Martin about his plans for joint custody with Arthur.

Robbie Jackson returns to Walford next week

Monday 3 June – Robbie and Sami return to Walford

Robbie and Sami are welcomed back home following their time away in India, but as Robbie hands out gifts to his family, he receives a text from Nita telling him to enjoy their week together, but he looks guilty – what is he hiding? Kush offers Robbie and Sami his spare room after things get tense at Dot's house. Elsewhere, things remain tense between Phil and Louise, and they go from bad to worse when Phil suggests to Louise that he pays for her to have an abortion. Louise is horrified at her dad's suggestion and tells him that she is keeping her baby, giving him the ultimate threat. Linda starts to worry about Ollie's behaviour but Mick assumes that he is just disappointed about missing tickets to see the Spice Girls. Elsewhere, Jack reassures Denise that he isn't interested in Mel.

Will Honey realise what's going on?

Tuesday 4 June – Billy tells Honey Adam's cheating on her

Honey worries about telling Billy that she's moving in with Adam the following day, but is surprised when Billy doesn't react. After reluctantly accepting his invitation to a family meal, Honey is suspicious to find Billy alone and he quickly blurts out that Adam is having an affair. Honey is upset with Billy and accuses him of trying to ruin things, but then goes to see Adam at their new flat. Denise, meanwhile, tries to get Kim and Chantelle to work together to impress an important client but things don't go to plan. Jack later tries to help take Denise's mind off the salon drama.

Thursday 6 June – Sonia grows suspicious of Robbie

Sonia tries to spend some time with Robbie and Sami but grows suspicious when she realises that Robbie lied about her plans with Sami. Sonia later tries to call Nita with Sami but Robbie is quick to shut down the idea. Denise gets annoyed when Chantelle and Kim continue to fight at the salon, while Lola tries to persuade Honey that Billy wouldn't make up accusations about Adam having an affair.

Louise can see through Phil's plan

Friday 7 June – Phil tries to persuade Louise not to have her baby

Determined that Louise won't go through with her pregnancy, Phil hatches up a plan to put his daughter off motherhood, by asking Ben to use Lexi to show the difficulties of parenting. Louise soon sees through Ben's efforts and gives him a stern reality check. Honey tests the water with Adam, while Robbie ignores a text from Nita.

