6 questions that need answering in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special Oh, what's occurin'?

The HELLO! office has been buzzing since James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed that they had written a one-off Christmas special for the hugely popular sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which ended back in 2010. Larry Lamb, who plays Mick in the show, has already described the script as "amazing", but will it answer our many, many questions about the lives of our beloved characters? Here are just some of the questions we'd love to see answered in the Christmas special.

Are Smithy and Nessa still together?

Gavin and Stacey's respective best friends Smithy and Nessa had perhaps the most complicated relationship on the show. While the pair generally despised one another, with Ness saying she finds him "truly disgusting", they also shared a child and clearly have a strong attraction to one another. Indeed, the season three finale appeared to confirm that the pair were finally a couple just a few months after Smithy interrupted her wedding to Dave. But would they really have been able to last the test of time? For starters, where would they even agree to live?

How is Neil, the baby?

Like it or not, Neil the baby will have grown up nine whole years since we last saw him, and so the big question is - how is he? Is he mostly like Smithy, or like Nessa? Does he have a Welsh accent? Either way, it's going to be fun to see how this unlikely couple's offspring turned out!

Did Gavin and Stacey have a boy or girl?

In the season three finale, Gavin and Stacey are thrilled to find out that they are finally pregnant after having difficulties conceiving. While the last moments of the show skip forward in time, Stacey is still heavily pregnant, and so we never get to meet their little boy or girl. The couple also wanted several kids, so we have to wonder if they had more than just the one as well. Either way, we can imagine Pam fussing over her new little prince or princess!

Will Bryn ever find love?

Bryn is a confirmed bachelor, but will the Sex and the City-loving, world-wide web surfing, singing Welshman ever find love himself? We know he's very content with his own family life, but we would love to be introduced to a character who managed to pin him down in the upcoming Christmas special!

Did Dawn and Pete finally divorce?

We loved Dawn and Pete's antics on the show - but that doesn't mean that they were a match made in heaven. Despite renewing their vows, the pair still got it wrong when Peter arranged a frankly insane wedding ring for himself, putting him back into the dog house as far as Dawn was concern. Another nine years later - surely this pair have had enough of one another? We'd also love to see their dating profiles, so make it happy Ruth and James!

What happened on the fishing trip?

Will we ever find out what went on between Bryn and his nephew Jason on that famous fishing trip? The story disgusted Dave, caused a great deal of tension between Jason and Bryn, but was still totally legal (although Bryn had to check). All we know is that it was freezing cold, but aside from that we have no idea what really went down. Maybe now we'll finally find out!