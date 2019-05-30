Strictly Come Dancing invite Harry Redknapp for audition to join show And this is what happened…

Strictly Come Dancing fans are already looking forward to the next series of the popular BBC One dance show, which kicks off in September. And in the lead-up, there has been a lot of talk as to which celebrities will be taking part this year. Harry Redknapp has been a fan favourite for many, and the former football manager has now revealed that he was invited to take part in an audition for the next series. Talking to the Daily Mirror, Harry said: "The BBC bosses sent over a dancer to put me through my paces for a day, but it's not for me – no chance. It's a great show but I can't dance to save my life."

Harry Redknapp had an audition for Strictly Come Dancing

Harry added that even with the help from his new I'm A Celebrity friends, Fleur East and Emily Atack, who tried giving him dancing lessons in the jungle, he still wouldn't go for it. "Even if Fleur and Emily gave me some lessons, I'd still be hopeless, so that's it really for me now with reality shows, thank you," he said. Harry was actually more interested in doing Strictly last year, but it didn't come to anything as he was offered a place on I'm A Celebrity at the same time – the show he went on to win. "I told Jamie I was thinking of doing Strictly and I don't think he was pleased about it. And so I was offered the jungle at the same time and chose to do that," he said.

READ: Anton du Beke reveals how close he was to joining Strictly judging panel with Len Goodman left

Harry's wife Sandra is a huge fan of the programme

The next series of Strictly will see a lot of changes. Earlier in the year, Darcy Bussell revealed that she would be stepping down from her role as a judge after nine years on the programme. Her replacement is set to be revealed in the upcoming months, with professional dancer Anton du Beke the fan favouite to take her place. The show will also have a slightly different format, which will see the judges dancing. Craig Revel Horwood revealed all on This Morning last week, telling viewers what they could expect.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson set for exciting role on royal documentary

He said: "Like Australia, they're taking a leaf out of Australia's book, and of course Dancing with the Stars in America, the judges will be dancing. I don't know that Shirley Ballas knows that yet, but she will. We'll dance with the contestants. You put yourself on the line, so to speak."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.