Strictly star Anton du Beke reveals NEW career move

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are stars in their own right following the ongoing success of the popular programme, and as a result many of them have gone on to work on other projects alongside the show. And for Anton du Beke – who is a firm favourite to replace Darcy Bussell as a judge for the 2019 series – this means gaining a side career as a TV presenter. On Wednesday, it was announced that the father-of-two would be presenting This Morning on Friday alongside Rochelle Humes. Talking to The Mirror about the exciting presenting gig, he said: "I can't wait. I've got big boots to fill, but hopefully viewers will welcome me with open arms. No doubt they'll be a sprinkling of dancing with Rochelle at some points"

Anton has already made himself a familiar face on This Morning, having fronted his popular baking segment, Anton du Bakes, over the past few weeks. The doting dad delighted viewers last month when he made his presenting debut on the show from his kitchen, and his adorable twins Henrietta and George even made an appearance. Anton and his wife Hannah Summers have kept their children out of the spotlight until now, and so it was lovely for viewers to see them alongside their famous dad. Anton's close connection to This Morning follows after he was partnered with regular host Ruth Langsford in 2017. The pair have remained great friends ever since.

We will be seeing a lot more of Anton in the next few months in the lead-up to the next series of Strictly Come Dancing. While it hasn't been confirmed who will be replacing Darcy yet, Anton has previously admitted that he wouldn't rule out the idea, despite still being one of the pro dancers in the competition. Talking to Graham Norton shortly after Darcy's news was announced, he said: "Do you know what? I'm certainly qualified. I suspect there'll be conversations going on, but it's one of those things, I'm definitely qualified to do it, I'd love to do it, but we'll have to wait to be asked in the normal way. I wish I could make the decisions for them, but if I could do that I'd have made the final 12 times."

