Alesha Dixon responds to reports she is returning to Strictly Come Dancing Would you like to see her as a judge on the show again?

Alesha Dixon has opened up about potentially returning to Strictly Come Dancing as a judge. Fans of the show have been rife with speculation on who will take over Darcey Bussell's role since the retired ballerina announced that she wouldn't be a judging the 2019 series, with Alesha on the top of many people's lists. However, it sounds like Alesha is quite happy sticking with Britain's Got Talent!

Alesha revealed she hasn't been asked to be a Strictly judge

The star was chatting with Stephen Mulhern on Britain's Got More Talent when the presenter asked her if it was true that Strictly tried to get her back, to which Alesha replied: "No! I didn't even hear that." Alesha is about to have a very busy time after announcing her pregnancy live on BGT on Monday. Although she has yet to open up about her pregnancy, Strictly star Oti Mabuse posted a sweet tribute to the singer, telling her Instagram followers: "Five years ago I came to this country with a dream and a goal and the first CELEBRITY to ever have a conversation with me was Alesha no one knew who I was but I remember so clearly when she walked over to me like a goddess in her beautiful black dress and told me something I've kept with me for the rest of my life!"

Watch the big news from this week

She continued: "I've looked up to her ever since, Fast forward 5 years later I get to work on an incredible dance show with this QUEEN, My idol, inspiration and a humble funny woman. To meet her was an honour but now you're bringing a new life to this world and I couldn't be happier for you CONGRATULATIONS babes. May you have the best bloody journey #mommynews #aleshadixon #queen".Alesha replied to the lovely message, writing: "Oti Mabuse that's such a touching post! Thank you darling, love you right back."

