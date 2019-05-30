Sarah Ferguson set for exciting role on royal documentary We can't wait for this!

Sarah Ferguson has already proved her talents behind the camera, having co-directed The Young Victoria back in 2009. And now, the mother-of-two is set to have a starring role in front of the lens for a new royal documentary on the life of Princess Louise of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg, the mother of Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert. Prince Andrew's ex-wife is currently in Germany to take part in filming, and was invited by Dr Ulrike Grunewald, the deputy head of editorial at the German television company ZDF. The documentary is set to air in September, meaning fans won't have too long to wait before they can watch the finished product.

Sarah Ferguson at the premiere of The Young Victoria

For the documentary, Sarah will be travelling with Dr Ulrike across Germany, to Coburg, Gotha and St Wendel to meet royal historians and archivists in a bid to find out what happened to Louise, who was forced to leave her two young sons behind after separating from husband Ernst III, Duke of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfield, due to the Principality of Lichtenberg assigning her new residence as St Wendel. What's more, Princess Louise is the great-great-great-great-great-grandmother to her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Sarah has remained close with the royal family

Sarah has always had a great interest in her children's ancestors, particularly Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. As well as helping to produce The Young Victoria, which stared Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend, Sarah has also written about the pilgrimage to Coburg by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in her book, Travels with Queen Victoria. Eugenie, meanwhile, was given the middle name Victoria, in honour of Queen Victoria – who was born 200 years ago this year.

Since her divorce, Sarah has remained close to Andrew and has even recently been attending royal events with him, including the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston earlier in the month. The doting mum has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

