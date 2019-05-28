Craig Revel Horwood reveals big change for Strictly Come Dancing this year Ooooh!

Craig Revel Horwood has revealed there will be a big change in the format of Strictly Come Dancing for this year's series – and we can't wait! The TV star was chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning when he said: "This year is going to be very interesting.

"Like Australia, they're taking a leaf out of Australia's book, and of course Dancing with the Stars in America, the judges will be dancing. I don't know that Shirley Ballas knows that yet, but she will. We'll dance with the contestants. You put yourself on the line, so to speak."

Loading the player...

Video: Strictly pros talk about life on tour

Craig, who has starred on the dance contest since its launch in 2004, added: "I did it in Australia and I absolutely loved it there. I danced with Courtney Act, which was absolutely fantastic. It was brilliant to come into the room to choreograph and to actually create an entire scenario and star in it yourself. And then be judged, that's sort of the big thing. And I'm up, as most people know, for absolutely anything."

MORE: Take a peek inside Kate's family album with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The judges will also dance this year!

This autumn, Craig will return to the judging panel alongside head judge Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Sadly, Darcey Bussell has left the show and it's not known who will replace her. "They haven't told me, but they have told me that it is someone that can actually dance," said Craig of Darcey's replacement.

MORE: Love Island stars and their surprising celebrity connections

"So that's good. And also, it needs to be someone opinionated. I love Anton, he would be great. Any of the ex-dancers would be fantastic, but I don't know is the honest truth. They won't tell me because my gob's too big!" When quizzed on whether it would be James Jordan, who was famously axed from the series, Craig replied: "That's unlikely, darling."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.