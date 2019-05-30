Netflix subscription prices have gone up - here's everything you need to know Will you stay signed up to the streaming service?

Netflix has confirmed that they have increased the prices of subscriptions for customers in the UK. The standard package was previously £7.99, it has now increased to £8.99. The Premium plan has also increased from £9.99 to £11.99. Speaking in a statement about the prices being raised, a Netflix spokesperson told The Guardian: "We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we've made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product. We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education, and After Life. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content."

The subscription prices have been increased

Indeed, luckily for users with the Basic plan, prices will remain the same at £5.99. Netflix users took to Twitter to discuss the price hitch, which was met by a mixed response. One person wrote: "I still think for the amount of content we get, it's a great price point. Hopefully the extra cost DOES go towards new content, the latest stuff has been a bit flat," while another added: "Netflix is putting the subscription price up, but only by a bit. So...yay?"

Black Mirror season five will be on Netflix on 5 June

A third person wrote: "To give them credit, @NetflixUK have had some awesome shows but equally has ended some prematurely in my opinion. If they’re going to up the price, the content has to be top quality too!" The news comes just a few days ahead of the release of one of the streaming service's most popular shows, Black Mirror, returning for season five. The new series will feature three anthology episodes, with Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott and Anthony Mackie starring.

