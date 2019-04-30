Netflix's Sex Education star gives MAJOR update on season two – and we can't wait! We can't wait for this Netflix show to make a comeback!

Fans and critics alike adored Netflix's sweet coming-of-age show Sex Education, which followed the son of the sex therapist as he begins a business at his school by helping his peers at school with their sex problems. Although we might have a while to wait ahead of season two, we caught up with Alistair Petrie, who plays the headmaster Mr Groff, about the show. Chatting to HELLO!, Alistair said: "Sex Education season two is going ahead - we have done a read through, which was brilliant, really funny and that same sort of sense of humanity that the show has. I generally loved doing it and watching it. We start shooting in about four weeks and the machine happily rolls on."

Alistair opened up about Sex Education season 2

He continued: "It's just the most gorgeous show, I love doing it [and have an] enormous sense of privilege." When asked about the show's aesthetic, which appears to be set in the US with 1980s costumes despite being a modern, British show, Alistair said: "It's very nonspecific – it's a kind of homage to some of the John Hughes film of the 80s - the music and the cultural references - it exists in its own bubble. It's rather fantastic. It wasn't done to appeal to the American market. Let's make its own bubble, and let's actually make it our own thing. There is a consistency to that. They have referred to phones and apps and stuff - for the odd person it jars and for most people they know it's a bubble."

Speaking about what to expect from the characters in season two, writer Laurie Nunn told Thrillist: "It just feels like they could go anywhere. I love the idea of getting different characters together – if not together in a relationship, just together in the space. Like, I never thought those two characters would have a conversation and there will be loads of opportunity for that."

