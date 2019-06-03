Find out everything you need to know about the new Love Island's Lucie Donlan Lucie Donlan is one of the new Islanders

Love Island finally kicks off on Monday night, and fans of the show will finally see the new group of islanders meet one another for the first time. But who will make an instant connection? Who will be pied off? Who will be joining the Do Bits Society in the first week? Among the new contestants, Lucie Donlan has been hitting the headlines recently as it was revealed that she dated former Islander Charlie Frederick. Find out everything you need to know about her here…

About Lucie Donlan

Lucie is a 21-year-old surfer from Newquay, Cornwall who already has a huge social media following thanks to her work as a professional model, having appeared in Wed, High Tide and Coast magazine. A third party is managing Lucie's social media account while she was in the villa, and thanked people for their support, writing: "Thank you for all the amazing messages of support for Lucie... it's so exciting and we can't wait for @loveisland to start… Lucie is currently on lockdown in Majorca with no phone waiting to enter the villa this weekend and therefore, cannot respond to any messages. We (her friends & management) will be handling her social media whilst she is away so please join us and keep supporting our gorgeous girl."

Her time in the villa

Although we won't see Lucie in the villa until Monday night, her introductory video has already given us plenty to talk about – particularly in regards with what to expect from her! The surfer admitted that she has a love of dogs and likes sporty guys, and joked that her best assets are her "boobs and [her] hair". She also revealed that she likes making up words (perfect for the Love Island villa), and concluded the clip: "I can't wait to get into the villa and meet all of those amazing boys, it's going to be so good."

Celebrity connections

Lucie has revealed that she is pals with Joey Essex, saying: "I’ve spoken to Joey Essex on and off because I love his personality, it’s so funny. I was on a shoot and I was introduced to him, then he followed me on Instagram a few weeks later. We were talking about his dog because I love dogs and then we just said that we should go on date but it didn’t happen. Looks-wise I wouldn’t go for that kind of look but I do like his personality."

She also revealed that she briefly dated Charlie from the 2018 series of the show after she offered to lend him a surfboard for a trip, explaining: "The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year’s Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa." Speaking about the upcoming reality show star, Charlie told the Mail Online: "It was a bit of a holiday romance. She'll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean. You've got to do what you've got to do to get the Z-list fame. We were never in love with each other. I was the one who called it all off."