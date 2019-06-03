Piers Morgan embarrasses Love Island's Iain Stirling live on air with personal question See what the presenter asked...

As the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling is used to commenting on the romantic lives of others. But while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the TV presenter was left red-faced after Piers Morgan ambushed him about his own relationship with fellow TV personality, Laura Whitmore. Famously cynical of the ITV2 dating show, Piers told Iain that his relationship with the Irish presenter was his "saving grace", before asking: "A) How have you actually managed to do this? B) When are you going to make an honest woman of her?"

While clearly thrown by the question about his two-year relationship with Laura, Iain kept his cool, shooting back: "There's many people I would discuss personal matters with Piers, sadly you are not one of them" and prompting laughter from Piers and his co-anchor, Susanna Reid.

However, Piers clearly wasn't accepting this response, stating: "I don't think the Love Island narrator can go all coy about his love life, it’s preposterous," while Susanna interjected that "I don’t think being Love Island's narrator means that you are obliged to talk about your personal life." Appreciating the support, Iain told Susanna: "I think your little friend sat next to you should listen to you more because you speak a lot of sense!"

Love Island returns on Monday for its fifth season, with the twelve initial islanders being revealed to the public at the end of May. Over the years, Piers has famously spoken out against the dating show, making a yearly bet with Iain for mental health charity MIND that all the couples would have broken up by January.

Asking Iain why he should care about this year's batch of "brain dead zombies," the Scottish voice-over artist replied, "It's about fun, it's about laughter, it's about not taking yourself too seriously. I think you should tune into a couple of episodes, it might help your general persona and the mood of people around you!"

