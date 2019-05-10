You can still apply for Love Island 2019 – find out how! Fancy getting paid to drink cocktails and soak up the sun?

Last year 3.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Laura being heartbroken repeatedly, Georgia telling everyone approximately 4,672 times that she was "loyal", and Hayley worryingly question what Brexit was. So it comes as no surprise that hit television show Love Island is back for a fifth series! And with the summer fast approaching and host Caroline Flack revealing in April that filming had already begun, most lively singletons hoping to find love in the villa might have assumed they had missed their chance to apply. But we are here to tell you that the ship has not sailed just yet and there is still the opportunity to become the next Dani or Jack…

Caroline revealed in April that filming had already started

Applications for this year's Love Island originally closed on Monday 6 May but the show have decided to extend the deadline for another 11 weeks. This means that you have until July 15 to apply for the hit dating show! To be in with a chance of finding love, you'll have to be aged 18 or over, and be willing to answer questions about yourself, including preferences and your dating history.

Although no official start date has been released, past series have started at the beginning of June, with reports that the first episode of this series will air on June 3. So how, if the show has already started in June, can you still apply to be a contestant as late as July? Well, former islander Kem Cetinay explained in April on This Morning : "They bring more than the original cast out there. They change it every day." The former hairdresser added: "Chris Hughes said he saw the first show with me in it then flew out the next day. He didn't have a clue." This means that you could watch the first episode with your friends on the sofa, decide one of the islanders is your perfect match, and be sat round the pool with them the following day – kind of crazy right?

