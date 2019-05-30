Kirstie Allsopp responds to Love Island star after the former flight attendant brands her a 'nightmare' passenger "It's just absurd"

Kirstie Allsopp has issued a public warning to Love Island contestant Amy Hart after the former flight attendant branded her a "nightmare" passenger. The Location, Location, Location presenter was labelled the worst celebrity passenger that Amy had dealt with during her time as an air hostess for British Airways. The 26-year-old claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail that Kirstie had tried to sneak her sons into business class during a flight, when she had only paid for them to sit in economy. Kirstie famously revealed earlier this year that she doesn't let her children sit in business class with her because she wants them to learn it's a "huge treat you've worked hard for".

Kirstie has been vocal about her kids flying economy

Responding to Amy's "absurd" claims, Kirstie said that the apparent incident must have happened years ago – but warned the reality star that she is going to "learn the hard way" about publicly criticising other celebrities when she's only just become known to the public. Kirstie told HuffPost UK: "It's just absurd, she's got no kids… Obviously, what happened with Amy must have been about five years ago – Bay is 12 now so he was probably travelling with his two bigger brothers and was resentful his little brother was still with me and his dad, so was probably going backwards and forwards.

"It literally shows so little empathy for the travelling parent. And also, she’s going to learn the hard way that it’s a lot better when you get on the celeb circuit not to be rude about other people. But oh boy, oh boy, will she learn." Kirstie concluded: "I may be completely wrong and I’m prepared to put my head on the block here – and maybe now loads of BA staff will come forward and say I’m the worst passenger on the plane – but I’m going to take the risk and say that Amy might be in the minority."

