Hugh Grant shares heartbreaking revelation - and fans won't be pleased

Hugh Grant has shared a heartbreaking revelation in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter; that his rom-com days are finally behind him. The actor, who starred in films including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Two Weeks Notice, joked that he was "too old and ugly and fat" to carry on making the sort of romantic comedies that made him famous.

When asked if it was true that he had an inferiority complex due to his history of rom-coms, he explained: "I did, a bit less now. Because I got too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore so now I've done other things so I have marginally less self-hatred. Some of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face, one or two are shockers... and people like them! I'm a big believer that our job is to entertain. I see us as craftsman... to make entertainment."

Fans were quick to disagree with Hugh's testament, with one writing: "[Hugh] is modest & humble. I don't think he's aware he's in the ageless Sean Connery/Cary Grant Sexiest Man Alive Forever Club." Another person added: "He’s ageing like fine wine!! I could drink him up. His sexiness and smile would get me into the theatre still!" A third person said that as long as Hugh keeps starring in films, they will be happy, tweeting: "Hugh will always be charming. I hope we keep seeing him as a leading man in movies, romcoms or not he’s fantastic at whatever he does!"

Since his last rom-com film, Hugh has indeed moved onto other projects, including comedy drama Florence Foster Jenkins and the historical drama, A Very English Scandal. During the interview, Hugh also opened up about his celebrated role in A Very English Scandal, and admitted that he initially hesitated to take the role out of "pure snobbery". He explained: "I thought, 'Television? I don't do television.' And then I read them and they were brilliant. And I realise everyone does TV now — I just can't help having a little hankering for the old days of glamour and cinemas with lots of people in them. Anyway, it's all gone."

