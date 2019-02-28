Take a first look at Comic Relief's Four Weddings and a Funeral We can't wait to see their reunion!

The gang is back! 25 years after Four Weddings and a Funeral was released in cinemas and made Hugh Grant a worldwide heartthrob, the cast has reunited for a one-off special episode for Comic Relief. The first clip of the upcoming special sees each main cast member saying their character's names, reminding the audience of who's who – with Charles, Carrie, Gerald and David all making a comeback.

Charles and Carrie are back!

The short film is titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, and will be shown during Red Nose Day on Friday 15 March. The short film is following the success of the Love Actually Comic Relief special, which aired back in 2018 and gave updates on all of the beloved character's lives from the popular film. It has also been reported that Sam Smith will be joining the series as a wedding singer, with an insider telling The Sun: "They're chuffed to get Sam on board for this. He's always more than happy to do his bit for charity, and this is an iconic remake for a good cause. His cameo won't be massive, but viewers won’t miss him."

You are cordially invited to One Red Nose Day and a Wedding 🎊 @AndieMacDowell3, @HackedOffHugh, @JohnHannah and the gang are back! #RedNoseDay pic.twitter.com/r1w4xrbLrD — BBC (@BBC) February 27, 2019

Fans were delighted by the new clip, with one person writing: "So excited to see this! March the 15th can't come quick enough." Another person added: "ALL THE GOOSEBUMPS!!!! Can't bloody wait." A third person referenced the late Charlotte Coleman, who played Scarlett in the film, and said that they hoped the short film would reference her after she tragically passed away aged 33 from an asthma attack in 2001. They wrote: "Are you going to acknowledge there will be no Scarlett? I doubt a lot of people will be aware that the amazingly talented and lovely Charlotte Coleman passed away so young."

Loading the player...

This isn't the only Four Wedding revival though, as it was confirmed that streaming service Hulu was creating a series based on the film which will be written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, with creator Richard Curtis serving as executive producer.