EastEnders has cancelled Friday's episode – find out why

EastEnders has revealed it will not be airing its usual Friday instalment of the BBC One soap in order to make way for the start of the Women's World Cup. The final episode of the week is being replaced by live coverage of the France vs South Korea game, which kicks off at 8pm, meaning soap fans will be without their Friday night fix.

However, there is a silver lining and fans will still get to see how the week ends in Walford thanks to a double helping tonight (Thursday). Show bosses confirmed on Twitter earlier today that there will be an extra episode of the soap – and also teased the release of their summer trailer. The tweet read: "Hold the phone! Not ONLY are we going to be dropping our summer trailer like it’s hot today. There are also two episodes of #EastEnders tonight. 7.30pm and 8.30pm. You won’t want to miss a single minute."

Don't forget!

Not everyone was happy with Friday's cancellation, despite Thursday's double instalment. One viewer said: "OMG WHAT THE ONE NIGHT IM OUT." Others were thrilled with the double helping, one said: "2 episodes and a summer trailer all in one day. My day has been made already and it's not even 10am yet." Another added: "Thanks for the heads up #EastEnders."

Thursday's double bill will see tensions rise between Ben (Max Bowden) and Callum (Tony Clay) after their heart-to-heart on Tuesday. In a sneak peek released by EastEnders, the two are exchanging kind words before the mood turns dark as Callum brings up Ben's murdered boyfriend Paul Coker. It doesn't take long for Ben to turn nasty as he says to Callum: "You’ve only ever had one proper relationship, and even that’s fake."

Tune in Thursday (June 6) at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on BBC One.

