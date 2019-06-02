British Soap Awards – winners, tears, baby bumps and bold hair transformations It was the biggest night for soap fans!

The British Soap Awards 2019 saw all the stars from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors step out to The Lowry in Manchester for a night of celebration. There were tears, surprise winners and plenty of glamour as the soap stars dressed up for big event. Highlights from the night included Hollyoaks winning the Best Soap award – the biggest accolade of the night. Because it was voted for by the public, it made it even more special for the Channel 4 soap, and the cast led by Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy Hayton in the show – expressed their delight as they went up to the stage to collect the prize.

Hollyoaks picked up the Best Soap award

"We want to say a massive thank you to all our viewers," she told the audience "As we all get on this stage, we are all so excited and thrilled! Congratulations to all the other soaps, you pulled amazing stories and you make us raise the bar every year." Hollyoaks also scooped up the prizes for Best Actor, as Greory Finnegan accepted the award for his portrayal of James Nightingale, while Nathan Sussex won Villain of the Year for his role as Buster Smith, and Adam Woodward won Best Male Dramatic Performance as Brody Hudson.

Shayne Ward was emotional as he picked up Best Single Episode and Best Storyline

Coronation Street, meanwhile, collected the most number of awards during the night, with Aidan Connor's tragic storyline, which saw him take his own life, winning the Best Single Episode and Best Storyline categories. Actor Shayne Ward was visibly emotional as he accepted the two accolades, and thanked the soap for inviting him back to the awards ceremony following his departure. Shayne also made sure to encourage the audience to highlight the importance of talking to someone to help spread awareness for mental health. Meanwhile, Best Newcomer went to Alexandra Mardell (who plays Emma Brooker in the show), Scene of the Year went to Corrie's Gail Platt's powerful monologue, and Sue Nicholls – who plays Audrey Roberts in the show – won this year's Outstanding Achievement award.

Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins debuted a pixie haircut

Emmerdale – who collected the best soap award last year – won two awards this year. Lucy Pargeter won Best Actress for her portrayal as Chas Dingle, while the show's director Val Lawson picked up the special Tony Warren award. EastEnders came away from the night with three gongs – for Gillian Wright winning Best Female Dramatic Performance, and adorable newcomer Kara-Leah Fernandes picking up both the Best Young Performance award and the Best On-Screen Partnership along with Roger Griffiths, who plays her dad Mitch in the show. Doctors came away with one award too, with Sarah Moyle picking up Best Comedy Performance for her role as Valerie Pitman.

Hollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin showcased her baby bump

The awards evening also saw a number of stars showcase their baby bumps. Hollyoaks actress Nadine Mulkerrin had announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Rory Douglas-Speed earlier in the day, and debuted her bump on the red carpet. Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent also showcased her growing baby bump in a stylish dress. There were also some major hair transformations from the night, with Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins showcasing her pixie haircut, while Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney debuted a bold fringe.

