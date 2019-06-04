EastEnders spoilers: Bobby Beale to return to the Square - get all the details Watch this space!

Listen up EastEnders fans! Bobby Beale is set to cause a stir this summer when he returns to Albert Square following a three-year stint behind bars. The character has been replaced by newcomer Clay Milner Russell, BBC show bosses have confirmed. Bobby was at the centre of one of EastEnders' most talked-about storylines; the murder of his sister, Lucy Beale. Unaware he had killed his sister during a heated argument, Bobby called his mum Jane for help. Despite realising Lucy was already dead, Jane lied to Bobby to protect him.

Clay Milner Russell will star as the new Bobby Beale

However, during a dramatic week of live episodes celebrating the show's 30th anniversary, viewers learnt the shocking truth – Bobby had killed Lucy. Following the news, Bobby was initially kept in the dark but after his increasingly worrying behaviour he finally learnt that he killed his sister. Bobby was whisked off to boarding school but he soon returned and after learning his future at his school was in jeopardy, he attacked his mother with a hockey stick. Bobby eventually confessed everything to the police, and received a custodial sentence for his crimes.

Clay has taken over the role from Eliot Carrington, who played Bobby throughout the dramatic storyline. Earlier this year, viewers saw a surprised Ian and Kathy learn that Bobby will be released this summer. Speaking about the new casting, Executive Producer Jon Sen revealed: "Clay's an exciting new talent with a charisma and an intensity that injects a new energy into the fascinating character of Bobby Beale. We can't wait for audiences to see Bobby return home and the impact his arrival will have on the Square."

