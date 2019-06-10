Meryl Streep steals the show as Big Little Lie season two begins Find out why fans think Meryl should win all of the awards

Big Little Lies has returned for a second series, and fans have already suggested that new supporting cast member Meryl Streep should win all of these awards – even for the first episode! The second season of this hugely popular show introduces Meryl as Mary Louise, Perry's mother who comes to town to help out her daughter-in-law Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and care for her grandchildren following the death of her son. Meanwhile, the women involved in Perry's murder do their best to cover up their actions and carry on with their lives.

Meryl plays Mary Louise

In the new episode, Mary Louise and Celeste are discussing Perry's death when the former reveals how she reacted when she heard the news, proceeding to dramatically scream in the car. One person wrote: "Welp Meryl secured just her Emmy with that scream," while another added: "Remember this tweet. Meryl Streep will win an Emmy for #BigLittleLies and that scream will be in her highlight package when the nominees are read at the ceremony."

Fans have praised her role

However, not everyone was sold on Meryl's acting chops, with one writing: "Unpopular opinion, probably: the scream was over-the-top. Streep's character is so much stronger in her subtlety. Not sure it fit very well." Another tweeted: "Ok, I was on the fence about season 2 but the addition of Meryl is good enough for me. That scream was the funniest thing I've seen all year." Speaking about welcoming the Oscar-winning actress into the cast, fellow cast member Laura Dern said: "What an incredible teammate she is. Her goal is to make all the stories, even if she’s not a part of those stories, resonate and remain honest and relatable — and that is a great lesson and reminder."

