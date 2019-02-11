Big Little Lies season two photos shows first look at Meryl Streep See the first photos from Big Little Lies season two

The first images for the new series of Big Little Lies has been released, and shows Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), who has come to stay with her grandchildren. In the photo, Celeste (played by Nicole Kidman) seems to be feeling somewhat uncomfortable by the presence of her mother-in-law while they have dinner with the children.

A second image shows Madeline attempting to speak to a troubled Bonnie following the events of the season one finale where (spoiler alert), Bonnie accidentally shoved Perry to his death during a fight where the group of friends realise that he has been physically abusive to Celeste, and was also the stranger who attacked Jane years earlier, and is the father of her son, Ziggy. Although Madeline actively disliked Bonnie during season one, the new sneak peek appears to show her reaching out to her husband's new wife by visiting their home.

A third photo shows the first look at Renata (played by Laura Dern), who was Jane's adversary in the first season as she believed Jane's son Ziggy was bullying her daughter, Amabella. However, after it was revealed that it was actually one of Celeste's twins who was terrorising Amabella while copying his father's behaviour towards his mother, Renata appears to have very much become part of the group of mums, particularly since she was also present at Perry's death.

The fourth snap shows all of the main characters – Jane, Bonnie, Renata, Madeline and Celeste – looking around at an unknown person while on the school run. Speaking of whether a season three is planned, Nicole recently said: "There's no plan for it to end, specifically...This was a long shoot for us, and it was an enormous amount of work, and we're just amazed that we can be here. Not to compare it to the first one because artistically it's a wonderful thing to take something and go and the success of the first one was so massive, so we go, 'OK, let's jump off the cliff.' But at the same time, it is its own entity and hopefully it will be taken that way. It was definitely made with an enormous amount of love." The new series will air on Sky Atlantic in summer 2019.

