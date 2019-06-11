Coronation Street star Chris Quinten's fiancée rushed to hospital – just hours after proposal Get well soon!

Coronation Street star Chris Quinten's fiancée Robyn Delabarre has been rushed to hospital – just hours after the former soap star, who played Gail Platt's husband Brian Tilsley, proposed during an idyllic break to the Greek island of Mykonos. The couple were celebrating Robyn's 21st birthday and their recent engagement before she was hit with severe sunstroke and taken to hospital.

Revealing the abrupt end to her happy day over the weekend, Robyn revealed on Facebook that she wound up with a £500 bill after being nursed back to health. "Nice relaxing day with our hot tub and view after a horrible trip to a&e last night and me ended up on a drip that cost £500," she wrote, adding: "Never a dull moment lucky he held my hand and cuddled up in the hospital bed with me always looking after me." Responding to a concerned friend, Robyn revealed that she is now back to full health, confirming she was suffering with "really bad sun stoke".

Congratulations to the happy couple

On Monday it was revealed that the 61-year-old soap star had popped the question to Robyn after seven months of dating. Sharing a video of the moment Christopher got down on one knee, Robyn gushed: "My husband to be! It’s been a CRAZY seven months a secret we had to keep because of our jobs but you have made me the happiest girl alive your amazing to me I’m so lucky to have you in my life I’m so glad your mine I love you and I couldn’t care less what anyone has to say I love you will all my heart thank-you for doing everything you do For me Chris."

Chris found fame as mechanic Brian on Coronation Street in 1978, and was killed off in a brutal stabbing storyline in 1989.

