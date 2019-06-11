BREAKING: Love Island contestant forced to quit show after breaking rules Sherif released a statement apologising for his actions

A Love Island contestant has been forced to leave the villa after breaking the show's rules. ITV has confirmed that Sherif Lanre was asked to leave the villa after conversations with the producer. A spokesperson said: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa."

Sherif was asked to leave the show

Speaking about his actions, Sherif said: "In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

He was coupled with Anna

This isn't the first time a contestant has quit the show, as in the 2018 series Niall Aslam left the series after he didn't disclose that he had Asperger's Syndrome to the show's producers. Explaining his reasons behind leaving on Facebook, he previously wrote: "For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept. When I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family… I always felt that people didn't understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it. But now I think it is important that I come forward, not only so that I can finally be honest with myself and to those around me, but also so that other individuals in my position can embrace their true colours."

