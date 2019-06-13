Fans fear that Strictly star AJ Pritchard will quit the show after latest revelation We hope this isn't true!

Strictly Come Dancing fans are concerned that popular pro dancer AJ Pritchard is quitting the show after seeing his latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the star revealed that he will be starring in panto this year as Peter Pan, which will coincide with rehearsals for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing – especially if he were to make it into the final. AJ had shared a promotional photo of the show on his social media page, which featured him dressed up in character as Peter Pan. He wrote in the caption: "YES I get to fly.. Playing Peter Pan. Super Excited #Panto (16th December 2019 – 5th January) @grovetheatredunstable." In the comments, fans shared their concerns, with one writing: "What about Strictly?" while another said: "No Strictly then?"

Strictly star AJ Pritchard will be in panto this year

While fans are concerned, and despite the fact it would keep AJ very busy, it would be possible for the pro dancer to do both. This year's Strictly Come Dancing final will fall on the weekend of 14 and 15 December, with the first day of Peter Pan just a day later. Former Strictly contestant Louis Smith – who won the show in 2012 – also made a point in saying that AJ would be able to balance both schedules. He said: "Rehearsals will be tricky if you make finals or semis on Strictly. If anyone can do it, you can bro."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals twin baby news live on This Morning

Fans are worried AJ won't have time to do panto and Strictly

READ: Strictly's AJ Pritchard react after being mocked for brother Curtis' Love Island news

AJ isn't the only Strictly star to be taking on a panto role at the end of the year. Earlier in the month, former Strictly winner Katya Jones revealed that she would be playing Glinda the Good Witch in Wizard of Oz for the Christmas pantomime at Peterborough's New Theatre. Katya shared the news on Twitter, retweeting the announcement from Prime Pantomines. It read: "Announcement. Follow the yellow brick road to the @PboroTheatre this Christmas with Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones! Katya will be playing Glinda the Good Witch in a panto that will have you in stitches." Katya then wrote a message on Twitter alongside the post. "I'm doing my first ever Panto!!" she said. "This is really exciting for many reasons, there will be wings, there will be dancing (I guess) and there will be a DOG!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.