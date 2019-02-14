Strictly's AJ Pritchard sparks exit rumours after Pasha Kovalev confirms departure More sad news for Strictly fans?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has sparked concern among fans that he is set to leave the popular BBC dance show. The 24-year-old, who has appeared on the series for three years, was asked about his future after it was revealed that fellow professional Pasha Kovalev would not return to the show later this year. During a chat with ITV News on Thursday, AJ revealed: "I don't know yet, we'll wait and see, hopefully. I'd love to, it's the best job in the world."

AJ Pritchard teased his future on Strictly

Discussing Pasha's exit after eight years, the pro dancer shared: "I was so shocked. It's so sad. I'm going to miss him." Pasha left fans devastated after revealing his plans, telling fans: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly." He added: "I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals a nd myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is."

Elsewhere, over the years, AJ has been linked to his celebrity partners, which have included Claudia Fragapane, Mollie King and Lauren Steadman. When asked about the romance rumours, he replied: "It's interesting to do a little Google to see what people are saying and most of the time it's fiction and made up, which is entertaining on my behalf."

As well as the Strictly tour, AJ has been hitting headlines since the beginning of the year, most recently after being pictured looking loved-up with former Strictly star Caroline Flack at the National Television Awards. Just after Christmas, AJ and his brother Curtis were victims on an unprovoked attack at a nightclub in Cheshire, close to the family's home. But now, AJ is busy promoting his new dance tour, Get On The Floor, which sees him take the lead with four other dancers.

